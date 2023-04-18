iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 56.9% in March

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. 144,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,200. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,550,105,000.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

