iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 853,587 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after acquiring an additional 725,142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 718,524 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,414,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

