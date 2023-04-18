iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Bailard Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1,813.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,083,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,824 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.7% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $71,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,782,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,135,541. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.