iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,037,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 989,882 shares.The stock last traded at $36.18 and had previously closed at $36.04.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

