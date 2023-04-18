iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 1.33% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $26,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,925.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EPP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 84,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,992. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

