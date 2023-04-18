iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.00. 582,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average is $152.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

