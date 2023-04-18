iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 327,509 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

