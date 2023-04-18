iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.