iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.