iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) & Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Head to Head Survey

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics 36.11% 15.10% 12.09% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -445.38% -103.02%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics $267.63 million 1.94 $96.65 million $2.57 5.65 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 141.54 -$23.71 million ($0.90) -9.11

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Fennec Pharmaceuticals. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iTeos Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 163.25%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.02%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

