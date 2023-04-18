ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 101.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,403,000 after buying an additional 249,528 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 35.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,856,000 after buying an additional 180,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,020,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITT. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

ITT stock opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

