J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $199.00 to $200.00. 226,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 714,857 shares.The stock last traded at $178.22 and had previously closed at $176.65.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.66.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

