J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $199.00 to $200.00. 226,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 714,857 shares.The stock last traded at $178.22 and had previously closed at $176.65.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.90.
In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.66.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
