Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.90.

JKHY traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $153.98. The company had a trading volume of 164,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,263. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

