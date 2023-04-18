Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Holdings Cut by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.62% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $48,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,882. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.