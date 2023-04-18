Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0105

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $146,386.55 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018479 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.10 or 1.00016269 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01048489 USD and is up 6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,450.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.