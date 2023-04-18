Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.60-10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5-6.5% yr/yr to $97.9-98.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.65 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.07.

JNJ stock opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $431.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

