JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.75 Per Share

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan American Investment Trust Price Performance
JAM opened at GBX 717.80 ($8.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 650 ($8.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 800 ($9.90). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 710.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 707.14. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -953.33 and a beta of 0.70.
About JPMorgan American Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- PepsiCo Inc. on Breakout Watch, New Highs Eminent
- Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.