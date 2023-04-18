JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.75 Per Share

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JAM opened at GBX 717.80 ($8.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 650 ($8.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 800 ($9.90). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 710.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 707.14. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -953.33 and a beta of 0.70.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

