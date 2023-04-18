JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target to GBX 970

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($12.37) to GBX 970 ($12.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 900 ($11.14) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.7 %

SCBFF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 2,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $9.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.