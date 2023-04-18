JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 430

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 430 ($5.32) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.30) to GBX 570 ($7.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.62) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.01) to GBX 499 ($6.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 480.43 ($5.95).

Barratt Developments stock traded down GBX 0.21 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 487.19 ($6.03). 1,543,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,508. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($3.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 529.40 ($6.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of £4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.23, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 454.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 421.33.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

