JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $1.20 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.10.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DouYu International to $1.10 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC cut their price target on DouYu International from $1.15 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.04. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DouYu International by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DouYu International by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

