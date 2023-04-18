JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $1.20 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.10.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DouYu International to $1.10 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC cut their price target on DouYu International from $1.15 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
DouYu International Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.04. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.
Institutional Trading of DouYu International
DouYu International Company Profile
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
