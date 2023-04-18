JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Insider Purchases £33,557 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) insider Neil Rogan purchased 7,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £33,557 ($41,525.80).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 460.57 ($5.70) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 458.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 441.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,120.98 and a beta of 0.70. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 386 ($4.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 481 ($5.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 14.03 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently -4,146.34%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

