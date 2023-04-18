JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Increased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

