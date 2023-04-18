JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,448 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

