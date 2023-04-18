Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 1,491

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,832 ($22.67) to GBX 1,491 ($18.45) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,170 ($26.85) to GBX 2,220 ($27.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($27.22) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.50) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

JET traded up GBX 41 ($0.51) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,436 ($17.77). 46,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,678.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,727.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 0.86. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 1,054.80 ($13.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,456.22 ($30.39).

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.