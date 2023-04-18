Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.70

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 105144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $522.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $52,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 221,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Regan acquired 4,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,036.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 425,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 128,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

