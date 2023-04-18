Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 28th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of KEG.UN stock opened at C$15.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$181.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.85. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$14.52 and a 52 week high of C$16.89.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.