Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 28th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KEG.UN stock opened at C$15.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$181.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.85. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$14.52 and a 52 week high of C$16.89.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

