Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.70.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 2.0 %

KEL traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.98. 108,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$8.32. The stock has a market cap of C$956.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

