Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires Shares of 28,911 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zscaler by 29.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 23.8% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

ZS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.75. 608,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.26. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

