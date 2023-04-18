Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of D traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $58.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

