Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 514,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.44. 766,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,221. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

