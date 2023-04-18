Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $21.64 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,590. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.