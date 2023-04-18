Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $25.92 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.11. 204,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

