Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $36.41 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.9% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $36,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LLY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.17. The company had a trading volume of 725,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.53 and its 200 day moving average is $347.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $352.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.