Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 3,576 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 923,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,226. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

