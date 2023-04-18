Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 528 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. 825,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,710. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

