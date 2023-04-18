Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eaton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.91. 700,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,234. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

