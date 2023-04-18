Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.31.

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.15. The stock had a trading volume of 828,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,111. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

