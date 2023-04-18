KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Up 23.7% in March

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 524,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

KLXE stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Insider Transactions at KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $55,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,777.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 4,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $48,552.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,829.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $55,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,777.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 909,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 121,003 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 178,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $4,066,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $3,438,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

