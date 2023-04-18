KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

KNOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

