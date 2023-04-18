Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Trading Down 6.2%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.14. 4,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

