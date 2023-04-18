Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Trading Down 6.2%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAYGet Rating) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.14. 4,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Konica Minolta

(Get Rating)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

