KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Position Raised by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pariax LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,855,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,942,502. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

