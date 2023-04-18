Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 5.3%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 135,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 632,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 10.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $701.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock worth $73,270. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after acquiring an additional 161,429 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Further Reading

