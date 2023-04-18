L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $204.92. The stock had a trading volume of 290,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

