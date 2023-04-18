L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.32

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 84727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

