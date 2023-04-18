Lake Street Capital Lowers Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Price Target to $5.00

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTTX. Lifesci Capital lowered Better Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

BTTX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Better Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 303,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $248,484.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 343,030 shares in the company, valued at $281,284.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 303,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,284.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank Karbe acquired 242,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $198,787.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,787.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

