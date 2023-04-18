Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Decreased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.40% of Lamar Advertising worth $38,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,674,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 294,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $18,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 130,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,695. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

