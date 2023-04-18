Laqira Protocol (LQR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $301,107.77

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and $301,107.77 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

