Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.35% of STAG Industrial worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 196,563 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 43.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 87.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

