Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Portland General Electric accounts for about 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.61% of Portland General Electric worth $26,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

