Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,608 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord comprises about 1.6% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $36,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.7 %

RRX opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.26. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $162.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

